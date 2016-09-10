Most Intense Derbies Around World Football

We take a look around the world at some of global football's biggest derbies

With the Manchester and Glasgow derbies concluded this weekend there’s been a lot of focus placed on these two rivalries, however, there are many other rivalries just as fierce as those blockbusters.

ARGENTINA

Taking its place in one of the most passionate countries in the world, Argentina, the Superclassico, contested by Boca Juniors and River Plate, both of the country’s capital Buenos Aires, is one of the fiercest rivalries in history.

With one of the most recent fixtures, 31st of January 2015, (resulting in a 5-0 win for Boca) saw three red cards for River players and a massive on-field melee.

Not only is it a high tempered bout between Argentina’s two biggest clubs, Carlos Tevez, of Boca, describes it as a ‘one of the most beautiful things that can happen for a player’.

A 100-year old derby filled with passion, beautiful football, and hatred, Boca and River Plate definitely matches up to our biggest domestic rivalry.

SCOTLAND

The two closest professional football teams in Britain, the distance between Dundee’s Dens Park and United’s Tannadice is just over 300 metres, provides just as much drama as their Scottish counterparts in the Old Firm.

With Dundee United being the far more successful of the two sides, the Dundee derby used to be one of the most predictable of derbies on this list.

However, last season, United struggled so much that Dundee had the opportunity to relegate their more prosperous neighbours, something they did on the 2nd of May 2016, breaking the hearts of every Dundee United fan, only developing the rivalry greater.

Despite United’s relegation at Dens Park last season, many United fans will have fond memories of the stadium, as they won the Scottish Premier Division there in 1983.

ITALY

Another Derby with a poisonous side like the Superclassico, Lazio and Roma’s rivalry has, at times, turned deadly.

The Derby Della Capitale’s spectacle has often been overshadowed by violence, with thousands of injuries, many riots and several deaths since the first game between the two Serie A giants in 1929.

The worst of all being the game between the two in 2004, with the match being abandoned four minutes into the second half after crowd trouble in the stands, what led was fighting amongst the fans and police, resulting in hundreds of injuries, with 170 police officers injured alone.

HOLLAND

Despite Ajax being the far more successful of the two clubs, Feyenoord versus Ajax remains the biggest derby in Dutch football to this day.

These games, between the two representatives of Holland’s two biggest cities, are not only a footballing clash but also one of different cultures and attitudes.

Rotterdam is seen as a working class city, whereas Amsterdam is considered to be the cultural hub of the Netherland’s, creating a perceived class divide between the fans of the two clubs.

While Ajax has dominated domestically and continentally over Feyenoord, and PSV, the rivalry remains as fierce as ever, with only home fans allowed to attend the games between the two.

GERMANY

The Ruhr region derby is arguably the biggest in German football, fought between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. With 148 meetings between the two sides, Schalke just edges the head-to-head, with 58 wins to Dortmund’s 51.

Whilst Dortmund is now more concerned with fighting for the title with Bayern; the derby remains as greatly supported as ever, with 80000 plus in attendance at the Signal Iduna Park and 61000 at the Veltins Arena. A derby for the fans, The Ruhr derby is a must watch.

Despite the Old Firm and Manchester derbies picking up the headlines this week, just remember there is more to footballing derbies than just those two games.