FIA Arrests Famous Green-Eyed ‘Afghan Girl’ from Peshawar

Peshawar – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested fFamous green-eyed Afghan girl Sharbat Gula on Wednesday for possessing a fake Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to reports, FIA arrested 36-year-old Sharbat Gula from his home in Nothia area of the provincial capital.

Gula shot to fame at the age of 12 when his photo, taken by Steve McCurry in 1985 appeared on the cover page of National Geographic magazine.

The channel also made a documentary about the life of the green-eyed girl and dubbed her as ‘Afghan Mona Lisa’.

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has already suspended its three employees for issuing fake CNIC to Gula.

She could be sent to jail for up to 14 years and fined between 3 lac to 5 lac rupees if convicted in the case; a NADRA official told media.

The government launched a crackdown against fake ID card holders and a re-verification campaign across the country after it was found that Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour possessed a Pakistani CNIC and passport under a false name – Wali Mohammad.

Akhtar was killed in a US drone strike in Balochistan in May this year.

A NADRA official told media that around 91 million CNICs have been re-verified so far while 60,675 fake cards, most of which were possessed by Afghan nationals, has been cancelled.

Eight NADRA officials have been arrested for issuing fake ID cards to the foreigners while an inquiry has been launched against ten others, the official said.

Pakistan hosts around 1.4 million registered and one million unregistered Afghan refugees, who had fled their country after the Russian invasion in 1979.

Over 350,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan this year, a UN report said.