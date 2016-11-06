Faisal Raza Abidi Arrested in Double Murder Case

Karachi – Police on Saturday arrested former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Faisal Raza Abidi on Saturday over his alleged involvement in a double murder case.

According to reports, the police conducted a raid on Abidi’s residence in Rizvia Town and took the former lawmaker into custody.

They recovered two rifles and a stain gun from former lawmaker’s home during the search and also seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Abidi was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. He will be presented in the anti=terrorism court on Monday.

Abidi was arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the killing of two members of outlawed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) in Patel Para area on Friday.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Ameen and Abdul Bati, were shot dead by four motorcycle-riding gunmen outside a mosque after Friday prayer.

Majlis e Wahdat ul Muslimeen Karachi chapter staged protest demonstrations against Abidi’s arrest at Pakistan Avenue, National Highway, Malir and other areas of the city.

Addressing the protests, Allama Mohammad Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Ali Anwar Jaffari, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Sadiq Jaffari, Samar Abbas, Allama Ayub Sabri, Allama Hamid Mashhadi, Ahsan Rizvi and other MWM leaders and Shia clerics condemed Abidi’s arrest and demanded his immidiate release.

They said Abidi is being politically victimised and threatened to surround the chief minister house if he is not released.