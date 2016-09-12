Farooq Sattar Critically Injured In Car Accident

Karachi – Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar was injured in a deadly road accident at National Highway on Sunday night. However, his condition is said to be out of danger.

MQM leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan told media that Sattar, accompanied by his three police guards, was on his way to Karachi from Hyderabad when his bullet-proof Toyota Hilux-Vigo overturned near Nooriabad suburb of the provincial capital after colliding with the with the barriers placed on the road.

After the collision, the vehicle rolled over several times and fell into a ditch, said Hassan, who was also travelling with Sattar in another vehicle.

Sattar received injuries in back and shoulders and was taken to a nearby private hospital. He was later shifted to KAO bone clinic in Nazimabad in Karachi.

Three police guards, identified as Wasim. Tajuddin and Shakil were also injured in the incident and taken to Abbasi Shaheed hospital. One of them is reported to be in extremely critical condition.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the incident.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has expressed grief over the incident and extended his wishes for Sattar’s speedy recovery.