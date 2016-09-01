PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs Eng 4th ODI

The fourth one-day international between Pakistan and England will be played in Leeds at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

England have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after securing a whopping 169-run win in the third ODI at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Alex Hales rediscovered his form with a majestic a 122-ball 171, the highest score by an England batsman in ODIs, while Joe Buttler (90* off 51), Joe Root (85 off 86) and Eoin Morgan (57^ off 27) also make notable contributions as the hosts posted 444-3 from 50 overs, the highest total in format’s history.

Watch Pak vs Eng 4th ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports



Pakistan never looked convincing in record chase and were skittled out for 275 in 43rd over.

The visitors are expected to make at least two changes in their line-up for Thursday’s game.

Lanky left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan, who was summoned to England after the second match to replace injured Mohammad Hafeez, is likely to come in for Wahab Riaz, who leaked 110 runs in 10 overs at Trent Bridge to record the second worst bowling figures in ODIs.

Imad Wasim is also expected to return after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the Tuesday’s game. Underperforming all-rounder Shoaib Malik will most probably make way for him.

England, meanwhile, are likely to rest fast bowler Chris Woakes to bring in all-rounder David Willey, who has recovered from a hand injury he picked during a NatWest Blast T20 match earlier this month.

However, with a series whitewash in mind, the hosts aren’t likely to tinker much with their settled combination..

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik,Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan,

England:

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (capt), Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Mark Wood