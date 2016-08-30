PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs Eng 3rd ODI

The third one-day international between England and Pakistan will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

England are leading the series 2-0 after winning the first match in Southampton by 44 runs (D/L method) and the second at the Lord’s by four wickets.

The mercurial form of top-order batsmen continued to haunt Pakistan as they lost their lost their first three wickets with just two runs on the board at Lord’s before an enterprising century from wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim’s 63 not out helped them post 251.

In reply, Joe Root scored 89 to register his fourth straight ODI fifty while Eoin Morgan made 68 as the hosts overhauled the modest target in the 48th over.

Pakistan are expected to make a couple of changes in their playing XI for Tuesday’s must-win game.

Opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out of the tour after sustaining a calf strain. He has been replaced by lanky pacer Mohammad Irfan in the line-up.

England, meanwhile, have been boosted by the news that Ben Stokes is fit to bowl after recovering from a calf injury.

David Willey practised with the team on Sunday after recovering from a hand injury that forced him to miss the first two games. However, as the hosts look to seal series, they aren’t likely to tinker with their winning combination for third match game which means the Yorkshire all-rounder would again witness the contest from the sidelines.

This will be the seventh ODI meeting between Pakistan and England at Trent Bridge, with the head-to-head record standing level at 3-3.

Probable Squads:

England:

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (capt), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Mark Wood

Pakistan:

Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Azhar Ali (capt), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali