England and Pakistan will begin their five-match One-day International series at Ageas Bow in Southampton on Wednesday.

The visitors come into this clash on the back of a whopping 255-run victory over Ireland in Dublin. It was their biggest ODI win in terms of runs which ended their five-match losing streak in the format.

Their second and final ODI against Ireland on Saturday was washed out.

Pakistan rested fast bowler Wahab Riaz and leg-spinner Yasir Shah for Ireland game and are expected to bring both of them back for Wednesday’s game.

Yasir could replace either Imad Wasim, who bagged five wickets against Ireland, or Mohammad Nawaz while Wahab is likely to come in for Hassan Ali.

Watch Pakistan vs England 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports



England, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going after whitewashing Sri Lanka in a three-match home ODI series earlier this summer.

The hosts suffered a blow ahead of the series-opener when their all-rounder David Willey was ruled out after picking a hand injury. He is likely to be replaced either by Mark Wood or Chris Jordan.

If England decides to play a third spinner along with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, left-arm orthodox Liam Dawson will be in line to make his ODI debut.

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz/Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir

England:

Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root,Ben Stokes, Mark Woodm Eoin Morgan (capt), Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett