England and Pakistan will lock horns in first of five one-day internationals at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The men in green come into the series with high confidence following a commanding 1-0 win over Ireland.

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan struck a whirlwind 152 off 82 balls as Pakistan drubbed Ireland by 255 runs in Dublin last week to register their biggest win in ODI history.

Their second ODI at the same venue was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Pakistan are currently ranked ninth in ICC ODI ranking, and a series victory against England would be a major step towards their mission of earning an automatic qualification for ICC World Cup 2019.

Watch Pakistan vs England 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports



Pakistan are expected to make a couple of changes in their squad that beat Ireland last week.

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz and leg-spinner Yasir Shah are both likely to return after being rested for Ireland game.

Hassan Ali, who made his international debut against Ireland, is likely to make way for Wahab while Yasir could replace either Mohammad Nawaz or Imad Wasim.

England, on the other hand, beat Sri Lanka 3-0 at home in their last ODI assignment.

Their all-rounder David Willey will miss the first game with a hand injury, and Chris Jordan and Mark Wood will be both in line to replace him.

The hosts could also bring in uncapped spinner Liam Dawson to form a three-pronged spin attack with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Squads (From):

England:

Eoin Morgan (c), Johnny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Jake Ball, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz.