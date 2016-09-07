PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs Eng Only T20

The one-off T20 international between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

England are tipped as favourites for the contest after securing a 4-1 win in the preceding five-match series last month.

The hosts have brought back batsmen Joe Root, Alex Hales and Moeen Ali for the game after resting them for the one-off match against Sri Lanka in July.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has also returned from missing Sri Lanka game due to injury.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have recalled all-rounder Sohail Tanvir and top-order batsman Khalid Latif for Wednesday’s game.

Their squad also features fast bowler Amad Butt, who has bagged 12 wickets in six domestic T20 games and was part of Pakistan A’s recent tour of England.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who missed the fifth and final ODI due to a calf injury after being summoned to England as a late replacement of injured Mohammad Hafeez, has also been included.

The match will mark the beginning of Sarfraz Ahmed’s stint as Pakistan’s T20 captain. He was named the successor of Shahid Afridi following team’s early exit from ICC World T20 in India in April.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohail Tanvir, Amad Butt

England:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Mark Wood