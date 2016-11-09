EaseUS: A handy data recovery tool

Sometimes people lose valuable data due to incidents like hard disk failure, system crash or some other problem that may cause your system to shut down? Often in such situations, the computer becomes dead making the data inaccessible permanently.

Many times organizations or individuals do not give much importance to such kind of incidents and afterwards suffer major loss of their valuable data.

But Stop, there isn’t any need to panic in this age of digital advancement. You can still find what seems to have been lost permanently.

In fact, the data which appears to be lost and inaccessible, is not lost forever and data can be recovered with the help of a professional data recovery software.

How a Data Recovery Software Can Help?

Data Recovery software effectively recovers and repair files, databases, storage media, corrupt partitions and brings back your data safely. We take a look at what EaseUS offers in terms of data recovery.

EaseUS is a data recovery software which allows you to recover the files and folders from a hard drive and other storage devices that deleted accidently or lost due to disk formatting, Windows crash, lost partition and virus attacks, etc.

Designed with wizard mode, the software is fairly simple to use and can recover a variety of photo, document, video and music files.

There is a 1GB data recovery limit in the trial version of the software while you can also buy a premium package for unlimited recovery with more options.

The software supports all the Windows file systems including FAT12,

FAT16, FAT32, NTFS, exFAT, HFS EXT2/EXT3 + and is also compatible with the dynamic disks.

EaseUS offers three recovery options in the free version –Deleted File Recovery, Complete Recovery, and Partition Recovery.

The software allows you to search a file by type and also has raw file recovery capabilities, but lacks some advanced tools unlike other top data recovery applications out there – such as imaging ability – which is useful in recovering files from a reformatted drive.

EaseUS has excellent help and support options for its users. Its manual is well-written and available in PDF format on company’s website. The customer service representatives of the company are also available 24/7 to provide you live help about the software.

One of the hallmark features of this excellent software is that it can also help you with SD card recovery.

VERDICT:

It is easy to use software and a recommended option for recovering files from a HDD that suffered a simple logical data loss. However, it lacks some advanced tools and not an ideal choice to recover files from a reformatted drive.