PTV Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs Eng 3rd ODI

England will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going and secure a series-clinching win when they meet Pakistan in the third one-day international at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The hosts won the opening game in Southampton by 44 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) and second at the Lord’s by four wickets to go up 2-0 in the five-match series.

England pacers benefited from the seaming conditions to bundle out the visitors for a modest 251 at Lord’s.

Pakistan got off to a worst possible start and lost their first three wickets for two runs before the contributions from Sarfraz Ahmed (105) and Imad Wasim (63 not out) helped them manage251-6.

England, in reply, rode on the half-centuries of in-form Joe Root (89) and skipper Eoin Morgan (68) to chase down the target with 15 balls to spare.

The visitors’ bowling attack looked toothless once again in the second game and failed to frustrate the rival batsmen.

They are expected to bring in Mohammad Irfan, who was summoned to England as a replacement for injured Mohammad Hafeez, to strengthen the pace department. Rookie seamer Hassan Ali will most probably make way for the giant left-armer.

Due to limited available options, the visitors are unlikely to make changes in their line-up otherwise.

For England, David Willey has recovered from a hand injury which kept him out of the first two matches. However, he may have to witness Tuesday’s game as a spectator yet again as the hosts are unlikely to tinker with their settled XI.

Ben Stokes played only as a batsman in the first two games due to a calf injury but is available to bowl now.

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.

England:

Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk).