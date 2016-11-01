Diaspora Engagement for Impact Investment Talk hosted by JS Group & USAID

Dubai: JS Group and People Organisation hosted an event in honour of Mr.John Groarke – Mission Director USAID Pakistan at the Capital Club situated in Dubai International Financial centre in Dubai on Thursday the 27th of October, 2016.

Mr.Groarke delivered a keynote speech focusing on ‘Diaspora Engagement for Impact Investment in Pakistan.’ He mentioned that USAID considers building partnerships with the Diaspora community as integral to its partnership efforts for advancing development in Pakistan in a more effective, efficient, and sustainable manner.

“We are exploring multiple ways of engaging the private sector, through encouraging corporate social responsibility, strategic business initiatives and advocacy”, he said.

Mission Director further reiterated that he was greatly pleased to have discussed some of the ways in which companies and individuals can engage with USAID in improving the landscape of Pakistan.

Mr Groarke also thanked JS GROUP for organising such a spectacular event along with members of the Pakistani Diaspora community in UAE. The diaspora also appreciated efforts taken by JS GROUP in bringing USAID and Pakistani Diaspora at one platform.

Mr.Groarke as Pakistan Mission Director leads the Agency’s second largest overseas mission, with an assistance portfolio valued at over US$5 billion. Before this, Mr. Groarke served as mission director for several US AID missions such as Haiti, Morocco and has led programs in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, West Africa and South Asia.

Mr Ali Raza Siddiqui, Vice Chairman JS Group during his talk, highlighted the significance of diaspora engagement for impact investment in Pakistan. Mr.Siddiqui is also currently serving as director of Bank Islami Pakistan Limited, PIBT and Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation.

Founded in 1970, JS Group is an international investment and industrial conglomerate with offices in Pakistan, UAE and UK. In over four decades since inception, JS Group has cemented its position as one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services conglomerate operating market-leading institutions in commercial banking, securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management.