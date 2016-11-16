Daraz, Yayvo and Clicky Start Discount War for Black Friday

With Black Friday just around the corner, online retailers are set to offer massive discounts, engage in a pricing war, and create captivating ads on social media platforms. For e-commerce giants in Pakistan, it’s a race to generate the highest record of revenues in the most awaited sale of the year.

This year, competition among online shopping platforms like Daraz, Yayvo, and Clicky is even more intense, particularly because they have ambitious discount plans in store this Black Friday for all their visitors.

Daraz as the Discount War Leader

Rocket Internet, a German Internet company, took the initial step to start e-commerce sectors in Pakistan and established Daraz.pk in July of the year 2012. Today, it is the leading online retail store which offers e-commerce services in over 200 cities in Pakistan. With over 1,800 international and local brands available in its warehouse, it is the largest platform for all merchants in Pakistan.

Last year, Daraz broke the record by having over 1.5 million visitors on their website. This year, it is offering as much as 70% on most products on its website. From accessories, electronics, clothing, baby care, tablets, TV’s & LEDs, mobile phones, laptops, home appliances, games, to other commodities, they are all set to hit the e-commerce world by storm once again.

Clicky as an Entrant into the Black Friday Discount War

Founded by Muhammad Khalid and Shahzad Sherazi, Clicky.pk is a new entrant into the world of e-commerce. Similar to Daraz, this online marketplace is all set to offer discounts to up to 70% on selected products in their inventory. Also, it will offer as much as 80% discount on women and men fashion brands.

Currently, Clicky has popular and well-reputed brands on its online shopping portal. It boasts a remarkable catalogue of over 40,000 products on its website, and numerous visitors visit their site and shop for genuine and top quality brands. Clicky provides all visitors with easy shopping options. This year, it is ready to transform the online shopping trends on shopping events like Black Friday in Pakistan.

Yayvo.com as a Competitor in the Black Friday Discount War

In Pakistan, Yayvo.com is also a growing online shopping portal in Pakistan. With the help of TCS, about 3 years ago, they started their e-commerce business. This year, they are also a part of the Black Friday discount war, and it will offer up to 80% discount on over 10,000+ products. For upcoming updates on their Black Friday deals and discounts, you can visit their website.

Black Friday 2016 sale at all leading online marketplaces in Pakistan is the perfect time to jump right into the shopping spree. Now, with annual shopping events like Black Friday close by, you will find your favourite products with lower prices. Keep a watch for Black Friday discounts on Clicky, and be sure to visit their website for the latest updates.