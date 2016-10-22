PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 1st Test Day 2

Younis Khan notched up a brilliant century to help Pakistan claim the honours of the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Younis, who had missed the first Test in Dubai due to dengue fever, made 127 and put on 175 runs with skipper Misbah-ul-Haq for the fourth wicket as the hosts reached 304-4 at stumps on day 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium after electing to bat.

Younis also added 87 runs with Asad Shafiq (68) for the third wicket to steady the innings after openers Azhar Ali (0) and Sami Aslam (6) departed cheaply.

Watch Pak vs. WI 2nd Test Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Azhar, who had struck his maiden during Pakistan’s 76-run win in the series-opener, was bowled out by paceman Shannon Gabriel in the fifth over before Aslam fell to spinner Davendra Bishoo in the similar fashion eight overs later.

Younis and Shafiq took the total past 100-mark before latter was clean bowled by Gabriel.

Younis got a lifeline on 83 when part-timer Kraigg Brathwaite failed to take a return catch off his own bowling and brought up his 33rd Test hundred and 11th in UAE off 169 balls.

Studded with 10 boundaries and a six, Younis’ 205-ball knock came to an end when he holed out to Roston Chase off Brathwaite.

The third and final Test will be played in Sharjah from October 30.