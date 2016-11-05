Court Orders Deportation of ‘Afghan Mona Lisa’

Peshawar – A special court here on Friday ordered the deportation of the famous green-eyed Afghan woman, Sharbat Gula, after she was found guilty of possessing a fake Pakistani identity card.

The iconic woman was also sentenced to 15 days in prison and fined Rs 1,10,000.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested Gula from her home in Peshawar last week on the charges of possessing a fake Pakistani ID card.

Special court judge Farah Hameed resumed the hearing of the case yesterday, during which Gula pleaded guilty to obtaining a Pakistani ID card on forged documents.

Gula shot to fame when his photo, taken by photographer Steve McCurry from at a refugee camp in Pakistan when she was 12, appeared on the cover page of National Geographic magazine.

The channel also made a documentary about Gula and dubbed her as ‘Afghan Mona Lisa’.

Gula was among millions of Afghans who migrated to Pakistan after the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

On the other hand, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal has claimed that Gula will return to Afghanistan on Monday and will meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the same day.

The authorities launched a crackdown against fake ID card holders across the country after it was found that Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour possessed a Pakistani identity card under a false name – Wali Mohammad.

Akhtar was killed in a US drone attack in Balochistan in May this year.