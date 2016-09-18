Contenders for the Bundesliga Top Scorer Award

The German Bundesliga is one of the most exciting divisions in world football, and once again, eternal rivals Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are expected to battle for the crown. However, another interesting battle to look out for is the race for the top scorer award.
Who are the contenders for the golden boot this year?
5Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)
Every now and then, a striker in the Bundesliga comes from one of the less popular clubs and steals the top scorer record.
Blessed with a heading ability that few strikers in Europe can match, Pizarro might be able to score a lot of goals if the team can play to his strengths. Last season, he scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances (via Transfermarkt).