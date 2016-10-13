COAS Confirms Death Sentence of 10 Hardcore Terrorists

Rawalpindi – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif on Thursday approved the death sentences of 10 terrorists involved in heinous crimes.

In a statement issued today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that these terrorists were involved in killing civilians, security personnel, female polio workers and NGO employees.

All ten terrorists were active members of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and were sentenced to death by military courts.

According to ISPR:

Convict Muhammad Shahid Omar S/o Zaman Khan was involved in the killing of 11 workers of an NGO, two female polio workers and several personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Convict Zafar Iqbal S/o Muhammad Khan was involved in attacks on police and paramilitary forces, which resulted in the killing of Frontier Constabulary’s Naik Azmatullah and Subidar Awal Khan and injuries to FC’s Sepoy Shafique and ASI of Police Chanar Gul.

Convict Hussain Shah S/o Fazal-e-Hadi was involved in the killing of Pakistan Army’s Captain Waseem and Major Mustafa.

Convict Anwar Zeb S/o Tootkay had slaughtered senior police inspector Umar Ghani and killed a civilian and was also involved in the abduction of Lt. Colonel (retired) Khaqqan Afzal. He also possessed arms and explosive material.

Convict Obaidur Rehman S/o Fazal Hadi was involved in attacks on public places and killing innocent civilians.

Convict Shamsul Qamar S/o Sha Gulbar was involved in killing several police officials.

Convicts Sher Alam S/o Hanifur Rehman, Attaullah S/o Muhammad Sultan, Asghar Khan S/o Nadar Khan and Mushtaq Khan S/o Saeed Gul were involved in attacks on Law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the killing of several personnel and civilians and injuries to many others.