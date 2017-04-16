Mardan – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo moto notice of the killing of Mashal Khan by fellow students in Mardan over blasphemy allegations.

The top judge has also sought a report of the incident from Inspecter General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud within next 36 hours.

A huge mob, shouting Allahu Akbar, first shot 23-year-old Mashal down at Abdul Wali Khan University on Thursday and then desecrated his body with sticks after he was accused of posting blasphemous content online by some people.

Mashal, a third-year student of Journalism and Mass Communication, was a resident of Swabi.

A graphic video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media which showed hundreds of men stripping, kicking and beating his body.

Police have arrested 13 people, including eight students and five university employees, with the help of video footage. Raids are being carried out for the arrest of other people involved in the horrific act.

Eight students were yesterday presented in anti-terrorism court in Mardan, where they were handed over to police on a four-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned Mashal’s murder and urged the nation to stand united against it, stating the state won’t allow the citizens to take the law into their own hands.

“I am shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of a young student Mashal Khan at Wali Khan University, Mardan,” said the premier.

“The nation should stand united to condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in the society,”

He directed the police to arrest those involved in the attack.