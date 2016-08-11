Chelsea Vs. West Ham : Possible Game Changers

The opening weekend of the eagerly anticipated 2016/17 is almost upon us, and the excitement surrounding the huge spectacle is nearly at a fever pitch. New managers, new players, even a new stadium; the race for the title, the Champions League, and battle for safety all begins in a few days. There are some tantalising fixtures in the opening round of matches, and amongst them is Chelsea vs. West Ham. Let’s examine three key players on either side who might determine the outcome of this London derby.
6. Dmitri Payet (West Ham)
The form of this inspirational French midfielder for both club and country in the last two years has seen him become one of the most feared midfielders in Europe.
Payet is a complete attack-minded midfielder who possesses an eye for a pass, and also poses a significant threat in front of goal. He is likely to start the game against Chelsea either on the left flank or behind the striker, and if given the time and space, he may find a way to unlock the Chelsea defence.