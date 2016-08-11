Chelsea Vs. West Ham : Possible Game Changers

The form of this inspirational French midfielder for both club and country in the last two years has seen him become one of the most feared midfielders in Europe.

Payet is a complete attack-minded midfielder who possesses an eye for a pass, and also poses a significant threat in front of goal. He is likely to start the game against Chelsea either on the left flank or behind the striker, and if given the time and space, he may find a way to unlock the Chelsea defence.