Can Scotland Make It to Moscow?

Seeing Wales and the Irelands qualification, and subsequent successes at Euro 2016 hurt even the most battle hardened Scotsman. However, with a crop of new youngsters on the block, a wave of optimism has hit Scottish shores.
After failing to gain a spot in France last summer, Gordon Strachan’s men joined an illustrious list of teams that have been unable to qualify for a major tournament since 1998.
Yet, a new optimism has been found this summer, with clubs spending over £60 million on Scottish players in this transfer market alone, with the likes of Oliver Burke, Ross McCormack and Matt Ritchie all demanding transfer fees of over £10 million.
Strachan’s latest squad, for the World Cup Qualifier against Malta, features many fresh faces that should stay with the squad for the three or four qualifying campaigns.
Hull’s Andy Robertson; Celtic’s Kieran Tierney; Hearts’ keeper Jack Hamilton and in-demand full-back Callum Paterson; Oliver Burke; and Rangers’ Barrie McKay have all been named in the squad, with Ryan Gauld, John Souttar and Jason Cummings all in the highly talented U21 team.
The fact that all of those players are now first team starters, except Ryan Gauld, in leagues like the Bundesliga, Premier League and Scottish Premiership, means Strachan has a vast amount of quality to call upon in his first team squad.
RB Leipzig’s record signing Oliver Burke will hopefully get the game time, something he now deserves after his performances with former club Nottingham Forest.
Also, the battle for the starting berth at left-back will be fiercely fought over with Hull mainstay Robertson going neck to neck with Celtic’s latest wonder kid Tierney.
The prevailing squad situation provides a positive ‘problem’ for Strachan, something the Scots have had few of over the years.
However, the optimism isn’t total, with many of the old generation players still in the squad. Strachan faces criticism for the selection of 35-year-old Gordon Greer; Alan Hutton; and goal-shy Steven Fletcher.
Combine these selections with the hurt of not qualifying for a major tournament in 18 years, and Scots have the right to feel concerned about qualifying for Russia from a group including Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and arch rivals England.
Another constant criticism of former Celtic, Southampton and Middlesbrough manager Strachan is his failure to get the best out of frequent goal scorers at club level in McCormack, Leigh Griffiths and Jordan Rhodes.
Scoring 80 goals between them last season, with Celtic’s Griffiths getting half of them, they’ve underperformed in the national side, if called upon at all.
Opting for the more hard-working and physical trio of Derby’s Chris Martin, Sheffield Wednesday’s Fletcher and Norwich’s Steven Naismith to fill his striking options in his squad, Strachan has received criticism from most.
The aforementioned trio scored just 31 times at club level last season. It’s easy to see why so many are so incensed by Strachan’s decisions.
However, If Strachan can bring the best out in his crop of kids, ditch the deadwood and get a tune out of Griffiths, Rhodes and McCormack then Scotland can be in with a fairly good chance of booking their flights to Moscow 2018.