Can Scotland Make It to Moscow?

Seeing Wales and the Irelands qualification, and subsequent successes at Euro 2016 hurt even the most battle hardened Scotsman. However, with a crop of new youngsters on the block, a wave of optimism has hit Scottish shores.

After failing to gain a spot in France last summer, Gordon Strachan’s men joined an illustrious list of teams that have been unable to qualify for a major tournament since 1998.

Yet, a new optimism has been found this summer, with clubs spending over £60 million on Scottish players in this transfer market alone, with the likes of Oliver Burke, Ross McCormack and Matt Ritchie all demanding transfer fees of over £10 million.

Strachan’s latest squad, for the World Cup Qualifier against Malta, features many fresh faces that should stay with the squad for the three or four qualifying campaigns.

Hull’s Andy Robertson; Celtic’s Kieran Tierney; Hearts’ keeper Jack Hamilton and in-demand full-back Callum Paterson; Oliver Burke; and Rangers’ Barrie McKay have all been named in the squad, with Ryan Gauld, John Souttar and Jason Cummings all in the highly talented U21 team.