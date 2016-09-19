Can Norwich City Bounce Back?

Having become a yo-yo club in recent seasons, Alex Neil will be aiming to get his Norwich side promoted back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Getting off to a good start, four wins and two draws from seven games, back in the Championship Norwich look set for at least the Play-Off spots come May.

Coined the Richest Game in Football, Norwich know everything about the Play-Off final and will be aiming to reach this stage yet again, if not higher.

Worth a reported £290 million, the financial rewards for promotion are obvious; that is if you can stay in the Premier League, something Neil’s Norwich failed to do last season.

Despite losing Dieumerci Mbokani and Nathan Redmond to Premier League sides Hull and Southampton respectively, their squad is still adamant for Championship level, especially after the signings of Alex Pritchard, Sergi Canos and Michael McGovern.

Combine these exciting signings with a squad that has ‘been there and done that’ in the Championship and Norwich are in good stead to challenge at the top.

Keeping hold of Robbie Brady, Wes Hoolahan, and Timm Klose despite their relegation from the Premier League has been critical to Alex Neil.

Also, the goals from Cameron Jerome, a striker of the highest quality at Championship level, will be pivotal for a promotion push.

Despite being just 35, Alex Neil already has three and a half years of experience, overseeing two promotions in his career, for Norwich two seasons ago and former club Hamilton.

Already seen as somewhat an expert of promotions, Neil has a good reputation, even drawing comparisons to fellow countrymen David Moyes due to his defensive rigidity and Sir Alex Ferguson for his attacking flexibility.

As well as Norwich, Newcastle and Aston Villa have strengthened their squads so much that they’re arguably stronger than this time last season.

With Champions League winning managers in charge and tens of millions of pounds spent on players, Villa and Newcastle will definitely be in with a shout of the Championships top six.

Combine this with impressive starts from Huddersfield and Barnsley and regular top eight botherers Brighton and Derby and the Championship will be as competitive as ever.

The division will be as hard as ever to navigate out of thanks to the additional millions that have found its way into the English second tier.

Norwich has the quality and depth across their squad; a young and hungry manager; and the goals to cause danger in the Championship.

But so do many of their competitors in the league, so Alex Neil will need to make sure his side are on their toes at all times if they are to get promoted.