Can FC Porto End Their Silverware Drought In 2016-17?

Strange times have come for FC Porto and the Portistas during the past three seasons. Since winning the Supertaca over Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2013, Porto has not brought home any trophies to add to their glittering cabinet.

27 Primeira Liga titles, two Champions League victories, and two Europa League crowns highlight this growing collection and showcase the massive expectations from both ownership and the fanbase.

Forever in competition with fellow Portuguese powerhouses Sporting CP and Benfica, former player and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is tasked with returning the Dragoes to both domestic and continental success.

He knows firsthand how important success will be for his side in 2016-17.

There is plenty of talent in the squad. Captain Hector Herrera leads a strong midfield, while former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas helps organise a solid defence.

New signings Miguel Layun (Watford) and Joao Teixeira (Liverpool) are expected to be excellent contributors, while two promising young Atletico Madrid midfielders in Oliver Torres and Diogo Jota join on loan.

We look at each of the competitions Porto will be a part of this season and their chances of winning a title.

PRIMEIRA LIGA

By many standards, Porto had a quality campaign in 2015-16 in the Portuguese first division.

A third-place finish and 73 points were an impressive output that granted the club entry to the final round of UEFA Champions League qualifying for this season.

But it was who finished in front of them that was the main issue.

League runner-up Sporting CP finished 13 points ahead, while league champions Benfica were 15 points clear.

The good feelings from two victories to open the current campaign were quickly dashed with a 2-1 loss to Sporting in August.

While a more improved league performance is certainly expected, it would be difficult for Porto to make up this much ground on their Lisbon-based rivals.

TACA DE PORTUGAL

Portugal’s biggest domestic cup competition will see 155 teams compete for the storied trophy that dates back to 1938.

Similar to the FA Cup, the competition sees lower division clubs start off with top flight squads joining in the later rounds.

Last year’s competition saw Porto finish runner-up to SC Braga in the final on penalties, and they will certainly look to reclaim the title that they have won 16 times before.

Entering in the third round of the competition, Porto will be expecting to at least get back to the final.

TACA DE LIGA

Founded only in 2007, the Taca de Liga is a competition comprised of only the top two divisions in Portugal.

After an initial knockout round, 16 teams are put into group play with the advancing teams heading to a knockout round.

Porto has never won the tournament and will be looking to add a new trophy to the collection this season.

Along with the Taca de Portugal, the Taca de Liga represents Porto’s best chance at silverware.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Porto’s third-place league finish last season brought them up against Italian side AS Roma for a spot in the Champions League group stage.

An impressive 4-1 aggregate victory and a kind group draw should see Porto make the knockout rounds after missing out last year.

Leicester City, Club Brugge and FC Copenhagen will test the team, but at least a runners-up spot is in reach.

Beyond the group stage, it does not seem likely that manager Nuno will be able to channel his inner Mourinho and lead Porto to the final.

If they do not make it out of the group stage, there is the chance that Porto could make a run in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.