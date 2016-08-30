Can Anyone Stop Bayern?

Opening day of the Bundesliga, Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of Bayern, and many were wondering if Pep’s players could adapt to Carlo’s more direct methods. Bayern six, Werder Bremen nil. The players answered with a resounding yes.

Bayern brought in the potentially world-class Renato Sanches, from Benfica, and the already world class Mats Hummels, from Bundesliga title rivals Dortmund.

The signings of European and World Champions means Bayern now have the most complete squad not just in Europe, but arguably of all time.

Allowing Jerome Boateng to join up with his national team partner Hummels has plugged the only ‘gap’ in Guardiola’s squad, with Sanches coming in to learn, and play, with some of the most decorated midfielders of all time in Xabi Alonso, Phillip Lahm and Arturo Vidal.

These two come into a Bayern team that have dominated the Bundesliga since 2012, and Ancelotti will hope, and being expected to, deliver a fifth straight Bundesliga title. Something Dortmund will want to stop, but more on that later.

Robert Lewandowski has started the season on fire, scoring a hat trick in the six nil demolition of Bremen, something that must send shivers down the spines of Atletico, Rostov and PSV defenders, and Bundesliga defenders alike.

However, as good as Bayern’s squad they will struggle if Lewandowski is sidelined for any amount of time, with no other recognised striker in the squad it would be up to Thomas Muller or Arjen Robben to fill the Poles goal-filled boots.

On the topic of injuries, Pep’s Bayern were cursed with injuries, with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcantara all out for extensive periods of time with injuries under the Spaniard. This will be something Ancelotti will hope to avoid if his side is to be in contention for the league and Champions League double come May.

One club who will be hoping to end Bayern’s national dominance is Thomas Tuchel’s Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel’s Dortmund amassed a points total of 78 points, a total that would’ve been enough to win the league in all but two seasons since the league’s inception in 1963: Bayern won the 2012/13 season with 91 points and the 2013/14 season with 90 points.

Despite losing Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrik Mkhitaryan, they look a stronger side this season after the arrivals of Raphael Guerreiro, Andre Schurrle, Emre Mor, Ousmane Dembele, Mario Gotze, Seb Rode and Marc Barta.

If Tuchel’s side can better their total, then they could quite conceivably prize Bayern’s hands off of the Meisterschale trophy this season. That is, of course, easier said than done.

As for the Champions League, Bayern will be expected to qualify through a tricky group of Atleti, Rostov and PSV as winners. Ancelotti’s forte as a manager is winning the Champions League, doing so with Milan twice and winning La Decima for Real Madrid.

Bayern goes into this year’s competition as one of the favourites alongside Barca, Real, Juve and Manchester City, teams that have all got considerably stronger this summer.

It’ll be hard to stop Bayern, but it’s not impossible, especially now with the spending power of their domestic and European counterparts.