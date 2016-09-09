Can Aberdeen Do It Again?

With all the talk of the Old Firm this weekend it is easy to forget that there is more than just Rangers and Celtic to Scotland’s top flight.

With Aberdeen taking full advantage of Rangers’ liquidation four years ago, they look set to challenge at the top of the table once again.

Derek McInnes’ side have finished second behind Celtic in the last three years, with last season being their closest fought battle for first.

Despite finishing 15 points behind Ronny Deila’s Celtic, Aberdeen impressed and pushed them all the way until the split, after that they faltered as the size and strength of Celtic’s squad showed.

With a paper thin squad, the Dons faltered in the final five games, winning one and losing five of their five post-split matches.

Suffering from burnout it was evident to see that McInnes would have to reinforce his side if they were to compete once again with a Celtic team that has improved over the summer, and a Rangers’ side looking to win their 55th league title.

Bringing in Miles Storey, Joe Lewis, Callum Morris, Jayden Stockley Anthony O’Connor, Wes Burns and James Maddison have added not just depth to Aberdeen’s squad, but real quality across the pitch, with all of those players capable of fitting into Mcinnes’ starting 11 comfortably.

However, as well as Aberdeen having a successful summer, Rodgers arrival at Parkhead has seen a renewed optimism and desire amongst the Celtic fans and players.

The arrivals of Rodgers, Kolo Toure, Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele have improved Celtic tenfold: with Toure coming into plug a leaky defence; Sinclair and Dembele to provide support for the incredible Leigh Griffiths, and Rodgers’ replacing the inept Deila.

With the departure of Deila being the most influential and inspired bit of business at Parkhead this summer.

Celtic have put themselves in the best position available to retain the Premiership title, as well as competing in Europe in the toughest Champions League group.

Unlike previous seasons, Aberdeen, and Celtic, will have to contend with the might of Mark Warburton’s Rangers.

Rangers won the Championship last season at a canter, playing an expansive and attacking game, something they’d been missing throughout their journey through the Scottish lower leagues.

Playing a fast flowing style of football that attracted many plaudits from all corners of Scottish football.

Rangers had a strong, if not relatively small squad last season, something Warburton has endeavoured to fix, adding experience to his squad with the likes of Joey Barton, Clint Hill, Phillipe Senderos and Niko Kranjcar.

However, the Ibrox side has struggled this season, drawing with Hamilton and Kilmarnock (last season’s second and third worst sides in the top flight) and narrowly scrapping a win over Motherwell with a last minute Kenny Miller goal, something that will only benefit Aberdeen.

With a fight on for second, from not just Rangers, but also the likes of Hearts, St. Johnstone and Motherwell, Aberdeen have readied themselves well for the coming battle.

But only time will tell if McInnes and his Aberdeen squad can repeat their feats of the past three years in this coming term with the added pressure of Rangers.