Board of Directors Propel JS Group to New Heights

Having a robust, dependable and complementary Board of Directors is essential to the success and smooth functioning of any company but especially when the company has the scope, vastness and girth of the likes of JS Group. All democratically elected Board of Directors are subject to the uniform code of conduct of transparency, ethics, ingenuity and mindfulness as is set in the conglomerate’s mandates for all practices. The Election of Directors was held on November 25, 2013 and seven Directors were elected as fixed by the Board of Directors for a term of three years commencing from November 25, 2013. The next Election of Directors will be held on November 26, 2016. As the new elections loom closer this year, it is important to analyze the various complementing strengths, experience and expertise each board member brought and what insights they can bring to the new elections.

Chief Justice (R) Mahboob Ahmed – Chairman

Chief Justice (R) Mahboob Ahmed’s is JS Group’s legal brain power and apt advisor. He is an eminent and well respected lawyer who practiced as an advocate of the High Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan for over 20 years. He was the counsel to all statutory corporations, a number of insurance companies as well as large foreign and domestic companies.

Mahboob Ahmed was then appointed as a Judge of the Lahore High Court in 1978 and became its Chief Justice in 1990 – 1991. He was Chairman of the Provincial Election Authority of Punjab for eleven years and also Chairman of Insurance Reforms Commission of Pakistan. Mr. Mahboob Ahmed was Banking Judge of the Lahore High Court and the company Judge of spurious companies. The task force setup by SECP for framing rules for establishment of Takaful Insurance Companies was also headed by him as its Chairman. He is an active philanthropist supporting various charities and initiatives for social development, and has also been the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Mahboob Ahmed’s unique experience in law, business and charitable giving makes him an invaluable advisory and decision making asset to JS Group.

Suleman Lalani – Chief Executive Officer

Suleman Lalani joined Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. as Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Previously he served as Executive Director Finance & Operations and Company Secretary of JS Investments Limited as CFO and Company Secretary for seven years. He is also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and has 20 years of experience in the financial services sector. He has also completed the Board Development Series Certificate Program conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance. His other directorships include JS Investment Limited and Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited.

Ali Jehangir Siddiqui

Armed with a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University and an insight for entrepreneurial development and leadership initiatives such as Acumen Fund, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui is the Managing Partner of JS Private Equity, Pakistan’s largest private equity firm. From 2002-2003 he was an Executive Director of JS Investments Ltd, a private sector mutual fund manager. Prior to JS Group, Mr. Siddiqui was a Director with Crosby, a private equity firm, and was based in Hong Kong. He also serves on the boards of Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation, Agrow Limited, AirBlue Limited, Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited, and AJS Holding (Pvt.) Ltd.

Asad Ahmed

Working with the best information technology houses in the world, Asad Ahmed is uniquely positioned to advise and bring great insight regarding JS Group’s innovation and computing technologies. He is the Product Lead, Microsoft Office Division at Microsoft Gulf, Dubai since June 2012. Previously, he has served as Marketing, Operation and Program Director Qatar at Microsoft Gulf, Qatar from June 2009 to June 2012, as Enterprise Marketing Lead at Microsoft Gulf, Dubai from April 2008 to June 2009, as Enterprise Marketing Manager at Symantec Canada, Toronto from January 2006 to March 2008 and as Business Development Manager in CDW Canada, Toronto from April 2004- December 2005. He has garnered numerous awards and accreditations both globally and locally for his work.

Saud Ahmed Mirza

Saud Ahmed Mirza has led an impressive career in public service and has served as Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), CCPO Karachi, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) at the CID, DIG Headquarters and DPO for Hyderabad and Sukkur. He joined the police in 1979 and retired in 2014 and was appointed DG FIA in 2013.

He completed his intermediate from Government College Peshawar in 1971, and his bachelor’s from the same institution in 1975. He did Master’s in Public Administration from Punjab University and another in Police Studies from the universities of Exeter, UK.

Ali Hussain

Ali Hussain is the shining beacon guiding JS Group in entrepreneurship and innovation. With a Masters degree in Engineering from Stanford University and having managed operations for Hewlett Packard, in California and Singapore; he brings academic and real-world experience. He has more than thirty years of managerial and entrepreneurial experience in both corporate and private entities. He has invested, owned and managed multiple technology and financial investment companies. Ali Hussain has also founded Sajjad Foundation; a private charitable foundation primarily devoted to educational health care and humanitarian projects in Singapore, Pakistan and other developing countries.

Air Commodore (R) Munawar Alam Siddiqui

With a penchant for flying, Munawar Alam Siddiqui retired as an Air Commodore from the Pakistan Air Force in 2003. His last post was Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration) at Pakistan Air Force Headquarters. For his meritorious services to the PAF, he was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

He has served as a VVIP and Presidential pilot during his tenure of service and has held various key Command and Staff appointments in the PAF. He served as Director of Air Transport at Air Headquarters from 1996 to 1998 and commanded an operational air force base with over 8,500 personnel from 2000 to 2002.

He holds an M. Sc. in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-e- Azam University, an M. Sc. in Strategic Studies from Karachi University, a B. Sc. (Honours) in War Studies from Karachi University and B. Sc. Avionics from Peshawar University.

Stephen Christopher Smith

After establishing itself as one of Pakistan’s most successful conglomerates, JS Group also has its sights set on international expansion and recognition. Thus, it is imperative to have an internationally equipped board member. Mr. Smith joined JS Group in 2004 and is responsible for JSCL’s international activities. Prior to JS, Mr. Smith qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Ernst & Young, London before joining European Capital, a UK-based project and corporate finance company. He then moved to Techpacific Capital, a Hong Kong-listed finance company where he rose to become Group CFO and Company Secretary. He holds a Joint Honours degree in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Bristol.