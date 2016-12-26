London is a city that has a plethora of entertainment to offer overnight revellers as well as visiting tourists. There are parks which are at their best during the summer and also plenty of buildings of historical interest. For nightlife, London has the best of pubs that have favourite DJ’s available to entertain the guests.

6. Tower of London Visitors in London would sure go to the Tower of London, which is a building with 900 years of heritage behind it. In those times, the building was the royal palace, and now it has been turned into a place of tourist interest with a nice zoo that would surely entertain the kids as well.