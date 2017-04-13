If you’ve ever watched any videos of the Mr Olympia contest, you will nod in agreement when we say that Biceps and the Back are the most coveted and flaunted muscle groups there are. Shift your focus to popular media, such as movies and music videos, and you’ll observe a pattern emerging there as well.

So, when the entire world is going all gaga over these two muscle groups, why isn’t everyone getting the kind of results that get people over to bodybuilding contests or; at least, the level we all aspire to achieve?

There are two main reasons for that:

Diet: We advocate the criticality of healthy eating through and through. Supplements and Steroids may very well complement it from different reputed brands, such as SteroidsFax, but if your diet is lacking in essentials like proteins and carbohydrates, your performance and your results won’t really do justice to the kind of efforts you are putting in.

The thumb rule of building a diet is to include enough amounts of proteins (since they contribute to your muscle growth) and keep a balanced diet in the form of carbohydrates & fats, so as to keep your daily demands of different macronutrients satisfied. Depending upon your body type, your requirements will differ. Hence, we suggest consulting a dietician while chalking out your diet plan.

Workout: Yes, we know that you’ve been waiting for us to get to the workout. But, honestly, people tend to have a narrow vision regarding the kind of efforts they put in and, more importantly, the focus of their efforts. This, in turn, results in mountains of effort, but when it comes to results, they amount to molehills.

There are a couple of things you need to cover here:

Know the human anatomy : Up to a basic level, at least. You need to understand the muscles you are targeting, and what kind of exercises work up exactly which part of the muscle. Back is a large muscle with different exercises working up various parts of your back. Biceps come under smaller muscles, and a couple of exercises here and there mostly cover the entirety of biceps fairly well.

Train with a professional: If you're a gym goer (we hope you are), always remember to train with someone whose fitness level you aspire to be at; someone who has already accomplished what you seek to do. It saves you the time of putting in the research, plus the advice you get is pretty much tried, tested, and right there in front of your eyes.Also, get help from your gym instructors. A great instructor can get you on the way to churning out great workout sessions and extraordinary results.

Variance & improving your exercise: Always remember that your workout needs to evolve – switch between different exercises as you go from one week to another. It helps you improve your performance, and it expands your knowledge about each muscle, its integral parts, your weaknesses and strengths, and how to train them better.

Also, an extremely important thing to do is to gradually increase the weight you are lifting. Do not keep working out with the same weight week after week or your growth will stagnate. Push harder to lift heavier with time, and you’ll see results. The increments in weight; of course, can be spaced out according to your comfort and capability.

Know the essentials and don’t skip them: The saddest part of the discipline of a workout is that many people still don’t understand why they are doing certain exercises, and what they are really working on (see point a).For example, the back is a big muscle group with a rough segmentation, leaving us with the upper back and the lower back. Now, people do everything for their upper back but ignore the bottom part of it. Frankly, it’s pretty much the foundation of your body’s stability and strength, and it is necessary for a healthy life, especially in the long run. To begin with, include deadlifts in your workout. Working on every small muscle is imperative.

At the end of the day, the above advice pretty much applies to any muscle you are looking to work on. But, since these are the muscles extensively used in our daily lives (and they have the oomph factor that a lot of people crave), we think they deserve the special attention and the extra care. Happy working out, and do get back to us if you have anything to add to this, so as to add value to the community.