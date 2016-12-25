Perfect weddings may seem effortless when a friend pulls it off, but they require lots of planning. Even when planned down to the letter, some things will go wrong. However, by planning carefully and relying on the knowledge and expertise of close family members, wedding chaos can be prevented.

Create a Wedding Portfolio, Start Taking Notes

Once a bride to be gets engaged, she is eager to start planning her wedding. Before making important choices, she should create a wedding binder in which she can keep track of information. The bride can then start making plans, such as a wedding date, colours and the venues she would like to examine.

Make Attendant and Dress Decisions Early

Choosing a wedding dress is a special process for a bride to be. A wedding dress should be ordered as soon as possible to expedite its arrival and alterations. A bride to be should choose her attendants carefully; They should be reliable since she will need all the help she can get. She and her attendants should choose their dresses together, so she can have the party get measured and order their dresses as soon as possible to allow for alterations.

Seek Out Reputable and Trustworthy Vendors

When a bride and groom are seeking vendors for their wedding reception, they will want to search very carefully, ask for samples of the suppliers’ work and research their reputation, including asking for recommendations. Just because someone claims to have the best wedding music New Jersey has to offer doesn’t mean a bride and groom will feel the same way. Putting legwork into finding the right vendors is one way to assure that a wedding reception won’t become a chaotic mess.

Agree On Who To Invite and Where They Should Be Seated

When making a guest list, it is important that the bride and groom agree on who should be invited so that neither feels uncomfortable or that someone they care for has been left out. In every group of people, there is likely to be a few who simply do not get along, so taking the time to plan table arrangements with people who will mesh well together while avoiding placing contentious people together is a good way to prevent any dramatics.

Create a Schedule For The Wedding

This step sounds simple, and it is, but it goes a long way to preventing chaos. The bride and groom should make an hour by hour schedule of the big day, allowing time to get ready, the ceremony, wedding photos, transportation to the reception, a cocktail hour, dinner service and dancing. The schedule should have a concrete beginning and ending time.

Ask For Help

A wedding day, while joyous and exciting, can also be stressful for a bride. There is no shame in a bride asking for help. Whether it is making sure that the vendors receive their payment or assuring that all the necessary items for a bride’s preparation are on hand, helpers are excellent at preventing wedding chaos.