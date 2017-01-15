Having registered a comprehensive 92-run in the first game, Australia will be looking to double their lead when they take on Pakistan in the second one-day international at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The hosts recovered from 78-5 to manage 268-9 at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, thanks largely to a remarkable unbeaten hundred from Matthew Wade.

Watch Pak vs. Aus 2nd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

The visitors never recovered after losing early wickets in the stiff chase and were skittled out for 176.

Seamer James Faulkner was the chief-in-destroyer of Pakistani’s batting line-up, having bagged four wickets conceding 32 runs.

The tourists will be without their skipper Azhar Ali in Sunday’s game after the opener picked up a hamstring strain. In his absence, experienced Mohammad Hafeez will lead the team as their vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed has returned home due to family reasons.

Shoaib Malik, who missed the series-opener due to a throat infection, is likely to return in the second game. In this case, Mohammad Nawaz will most probably make way for him.

Another change expected in Pakistan’s line-up is the replacement of Wahab Riaz, who remained wicketless at Gabba, with Junaid Khan, who hasn’t played for the country since September 2013.

Australia, meanwhile, are expected to bring in opening batsman Usman Khawaja to replace Chris Lynn, who is recovering from a neck injury.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also likely to return after being rested in the first game to replace Billy Stanlake, who was able to bowl just three overs on his debut on Friday.

Possible Squads:

Australia:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.