PTV Sports Live Asia Cup Streaming & Score Updates: Pak vs Ind Match 4

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns in the fourth match of Asia Cup T20 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

India, who whitewashed Australia 3-0 last month and defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 earlier this month to claim top position in the ICC T20 rankings, began their Asia Cup campaign with a 45-run victory over Bangladesh.

Pakistan, who were beaten by England 3-0 in December last year and 2-1 by New Zealand last month, will feature for the first time in this tournament.

Watch Pakistan vs India Live Match on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Pakistan’s squad, which was selected on the basis of performance in the recently concluded opening edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the United Arab Emirates, looks balanced on the paper.

Mohammad Hafeez is expected to open the innings with Sharjeel Khan, who was not named in the original squad and added as a replacement for injured Babar Azam.

Sharjeel, who had played his last international match in December 2013, scored 299 runs in 11 PSL games with a century to finish in third on the chart of tournament’s leading run-getter that was topped by Umar Akmal with 329 runs.

All-rounders Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim failed to make their presence felt in PSL and will be hoping to rediscover their form early in this tournament.

Pakistan are likely to go with an all left-arm pace attack in Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir in this high-voltage contest.

Their squad also features uncapped spinner Mohammad Nawaz and veteran fast bowler Mohammad Sami, who claimed 13 and 12 wickets respectively in PSL.

India, meanwhile, are unlikely to make any change in the XI that won the tournament-opener unless skipper MS Dhoni, who did not participate in Friday’s training session due to a back problem, is unable to play and in that case, Parthiv Patel will take his place.

Probable Squads:

India:

Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni (capt & wk)/Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)