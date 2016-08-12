Arsenal v Liverpool: Wenger Could Lay The Foundation For A Title Winning Season

A long awaited clash between Arsenal and Liverpool will take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp looking to start the season on a high note. Both clubs had great pre-season outings and will be ready for this Super Sunday fixture.

How Are Things Looking In North London?

Going into the new season, Arsenal has been plagued by an injury crisis and will be without a number of their first-team defenders with an injury to German Skipper Per Mertesacker serving as the biggest blow to Arsene Wenger’s squad.

Gabriel Paulista is not expected to feature in the game following an injury he suffered in a pre-season friendly against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City while Laurent Koscielny remains doubtful for the crucial tie.

In the likely event that Koscielny is deemed unfit ahead of the game, Wenger would probably field Callum Chambers and Rob Holding in the heart of Arsenal’s defence line. Both players are quite inexperienced so Liverpool can capitalise on a possible lack of cohesion that is expected to be present within back four of opposition.

Who’s Going To Exploit Arsenal’s Defence?

Arsenal’s defensive set-up could be thrown into utter shambles by Firmino, Coutinho and Mane due to the calibre of players expected to feature at the two Center-back positions for the Gunners. So Wenger will have to focus on dominating the midfield in a bid to limit entry into their half of the pitch.

On that note, Arsene Wenger might play a high defensive line against Liverpool in an attempt to utilise the offside trap.

Arsenal will surely establish a fluid passing game right from the onset to upstage Klopp’s high pressing style. Sanchez, Ozil, Ramsey, and whoever spearheads the attack will test Lovren and Matip.

Klopp’s Players Rearing To Go

On the other hand, Klopp doesn’t have many issues with injuries but could be without James Milner and Daniel Sturridge. They will have a few more days to recover from their latest setbacks, but if Sturridge is unavailable to lead the attack, Roberto Firmino will most likely get the nod ahead of Divock Origi.

With the likes of Coutinho, Mane and Wijnaldum or Lallana playing behind Firmino, this match could turn out to be a real thriller.

Klopp’s Tactical Advocacy

Klopp will likely deploy his famous gegenpressing style aimed at throwing Arsenal players off balance and forcing them to give up possession in some key areas on the pitch.

The German manager will be happy to sit back and patiently wait for the hosts to make mistakes, so his team can utilise the pace of Mane and the Brazilian duo of Coutinho and Firmino to penetrate consistently into Arsenal’s defence.

Prediction

This game is a tough one to call but with all factors in place, it has a draw written all over it. Arsenal will be without some key defenders and Liverpool will be keen on exploiting that fact. Both sides have immensely talented players within their ranks so it will prove to be a very open and eventful tie. We’re going for a 2-2 draw but make no mistake; either side could still steal a win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal Possible Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech – Bellerin, Chambers, Holding (Koscielny), Monreal – Coquelin (Xhaka), Ramsey – Walcott – Ozil – Sanchez – Giroud

Liverpool Possible Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Mignolet – Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Moreno – Can, Henderson – Wijnaldum (Lallana), Coutinho, Mane – Firmino