Arsenal, Liverpool Competing for Versatile La Liga Striker

According to reports coming from The Sun, Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race for the signing of Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez.

The report further states that although Zidane personally likes the striker and has advised him to look for a new club to secure a first team action.

At just 23, it could be argued that the Spaniard still has the best years of his career ahead of him. However, with Isco and James Rodriguez competing with him for the same spot, Jese might never get the chance to fulfil his dreams at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite playing lesser games than most of his team-mates, Jese showed his class by scoring 5 goals for Real Madrid in LA Liga last season. Of the 28 appearances that he managed, 24 of them came from the bench with Jese starting only 4 League games for Real Madrid.

Thus, with Karim Benzema coming back from the summer break fresh, and the likes of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo in the best form of their lives after EURO 2016, the need of first team action could force the Spanish attacker away from Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker before the start of this season. With Danny Welbeck ruled out for a lengthy period due to injury – and the dwindling form of Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger might like to strengthen his strike force before next season.

Thus, while Jese might not fill the “stardom” tag which Arsenal players would like, he certainly has enough talent to compensate it with his goals. Moreover, with him being in the centre of the attack, Arsenal will be able to see a different dimension of their gameplay.

As for Liverpool, the Reds might not seem too lucrative to the Spanish International, although he could be tempted by the prospect of playing under Jurgen Klopp. However, lack of Champions League football at Liverpool might turn his head.

Moreover, with 4 strikers already at the helm, even Liverpool might not guarantee the Spaniard with constant first team action.

Thus, if Real Madrid decides to wash their hands off the Spaniard, a move to Arsenal could be on his cards.