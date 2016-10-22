Army Rejects Indian Claim of Killing Rangers Personnel

Rawalpindi – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday rejected the claim of the killing of Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC), saying no casualty was reported from Pakistan in today’s cross-border attack.

Director General Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a statement on Friday that India’s Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked fire at the Working Boundary in Shakargarh sector and Pakistan soldiers responded befittingly to it.

According to Indian media, BSF had claimed that it killed seven Pakistani Rangers personnel and a militant along LoC earlier on Friday.

Punjab Rangers spokesperson Major Waheed has also dismissed BSF’s claim of killing Rangers personnel.

On Tuesday, Indian forces had also resorted to unprovoked firing Karela sector along, leaving one civilian dead and five others injured.

The tensions along the border have escalated after India accused Pakistan of being behind September 19’s attack on Indian army’s airbase in Uri, which killed 19 soldiers.

Pakistan has rejected Indian claim of its involvement in the attack and termed it as an attempt to the deviate of world’s attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Indian Army had also claimed to have carried out a surgical strike against “terrorist units” in Azad Jammu Kashmir after Uri attack, which was also rejected by Pakistan.