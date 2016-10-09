Army Chief Visits Haji Pir Sector Along LoC, Hails Preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Raheel Sharif today visited the Haji Pir sector along the Line of Control and interacted with troops deployed there, Pakistan Tribune reported.

Earlier, Commander 10 Corps, General Malik Zafar Iqbal welcomed the Army Chief. He was also briefed in detail by the local formation commander on the operational preparedness of the troops.

COAS expressed satisfaction over the preparations and determination of the Army troops and praised their valour.

“The army chief expressed his complete satisfaction over the high state of morale, operational preparedness and vigil being maintained by Pakistan Army personnel along the LoC,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Sharif’s visit comes over a week after his Indian Counterpart General Dalbir Singh visited the Northern and Western Commands to oversee his country’s operational preparedness along the border with Pakistan.

Pakistan and India, two nuclear powers of South East Asia have been engaged in a tense situation since past two weeks.

On September 29, Indian military claimed to have carried out ‘surgical strikes’ across the LoC following the deadly Uri attack, a claim which Pakistan swiftly denied saying it has been giving a befitting response to the unprovoked aggression by Indian troops.

Tensions between the two countries were rising after the killing of young Kashmiri commander Burhan Wani on July 8. However, the massacre of 18 Indian soldiers in an attack on a military base in Uri of disputed Kashmir, heightened the same to unprecedented levels.

Earlier on Thursday, General Raheel said any aggression from the enemy would not go unpunished as the nation’s armed forces were prepared to respond to any aggression.

Indian Army’s claim of conducting surgical strikes raised many eyebrows in India as frontline politicians and celebrities accused Modi government of creating a war hysteria to gain political mileage. Many of them asked for proofs.

The United Nations have also urged both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.