10 Android Apps Every Football Fan Should Have

Technology has revolutionised all facets of how people live their day to day lives, and the world’s most popular sport has also adapted to keep up with the times and fans are now able to get their daily dose of football from anywhere.

Below, we take a look at 10 of the best football apps.

The BT Sport App has an enhanced video player, which allows subscribers to stream Champions League and Europa League matches on the go. Full game replays are also available to those who cannot catch the action live.

The app also features a compilation of the best work from all of Europe’s major leagues, and is available on the iOS, Android and selected Windows 10 devices.

Forza Football

Forza Football boasts of a fantastic coverage of world football, delivering news, live scores and related content for about 560 leagues around the world. The app provides pre-game information like lineups as well as in-game notifications like goals and cards for the user selected team(s).

Team Stream, powered by the US sports website the Bleacher Report, delivers premium football content to users of the app. Users can select the team(s) they want to receive alerts for, and Team Streams keeps them updated with push notifications related to their selected leagues and sides.

Breaking news, scores, and featured opinion pieces are the selling points of this app. It boasts great social media engagement, allowing users to share content with their social media circles.

Team Stream app has been downloaded more than 5 million times through the Google Play Store.

The ESPN app is very popular amongst football lovers in the USA, providing users with premium content like up to the minute breaking news, live scores, and live streaming. The app also has a massive database with loads of video highlights.

The ESPN app goes the extra mile by allowing users to listen to national and regional ESPN radio stations, and more than 100 ESPN Podcasts. The app is in a niche of its own and has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

When it comes to getting up to the second football scores, very few apps are as popular as Livescore. It is powered by the livescore.com site, which proudly claims to be the 1st live score website on the internet.

The app boasts of fantastic coverage, with 1000+ games followed live every week during the season. It also localises the time and date and consumes very minimal data.

The app has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

One Football

Recognised by Google as one of the top soccer Android apps of 2015, One Football delivers breaking news and live scores on over 200 competitions across the world. The user can customise the app to only receive notifications and updates for their selected leagues and teams.

Transfer news, live commentary, league tables and video highlights from a broad array of updates users can receive through this platform. The app has more than 5 million Google Play Store downloads.

Fotmob offers breaking news and real-time scores for all your favourite soccer teams. Match stats (lineup, stats, goals, cards, penalties, missed penalties, assists and substitutions), tables, fixtures, top goal scorers and top assists, all available on request.

The app delivers content on over 200 football leagues and has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Powered by the ever reliable BBC, the BBC Sport App allows users get alerts about line-ups, goal alerts, half-time and full-time scores for a variety of leagues and competitions.

UK Users can view goals, and key action live in the app. The app allows for home screen widgets, meaning users can see the content on their home screen without having to go to any app or website.

It has recorded more than 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

If you’re on the move a lot, you can still watch football matches on your mobile device if you have a good enough internet connection, courtesy of the award-winning Sky Go app, powered by Sky TV.

The app allows users to access all Sky Sports channels on the go at no extra cost, and even allows two devices to stream at the same time on the same account.

90min, developed by Minute Media is a fan-generated soccer media platform for all the latest football news, transfer rumours, fixtures, results, tables, schedules, live scores, and more – straight to your phone or tablet. It also features opinion articles on a wide number of teams.

The app allows you to start conversations by sharing content with your social media circles and currently has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.