Altaf Hussain’s Posters Removed from Nine Zero, Adjacent Areas

Karachi – The posters and banners featuring the image of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain and party’s flags were removed from its headquarters Nine Zero in Karachi and adjacent areas.

According to reports, unknown persons removed MQM’s banners and flags from Jinnah Ground, Azizabad, Mukka Chowk, Ayesha Manzil, Hussainabad, Federal B area and other neighbourhoods of the provincial capital.

In Hyderabad, the boards and posters featuring Altaf’s images were also removed from Latifabad, Hyder Chowk, Charhi, Faqir Jo Pir, Bhai Khan and City Police Station areas.

Anti- Encroachment team, along with Rangers and police, also demolished MQM’s offices built on government lands, amenity plots and footpaths in different areas of Karachi including Sachal, Sakhan, Quaid Abad, Malir, Tariq Bin Ziyad society and Shah Faisal Colony.

A crackdown against MQM was launched on Tuesday after Altaf, while addressing the party workers in the United States, allegedly urged party workers them to seek help from India, Iran, Afghanistan and Iran against Pakistan Army.

Subsequently, MQM’s several unit and sector offices in different areas of the provincial capital were shut down.

On the other hand, Sheeraz Waheed, MQM’s member of Sindh Assembly from Landhi, was arrested from Site Super Highway area on Thursday evening.

Speaking to media, SSP Malir Rao Anwaar claimed that Waheed is a close aide of a hardcore terrorist Raees alias Mama, who is involved in target killings of doctors in Korangi.

MQM’s member of National Assembly MNA) Asif Hasnain was also arrested from Karachi airport yesterday and shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.