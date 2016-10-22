55 Dead, Hundreds Injured in Cameroon Train Crash

At least 55 people were killed while more than 550 others injured when an overloaded passenger train derailed and overturned in Cameron on Monday.

According to the state television of the central African country, the train was en route to the port city of Douala from capital Yaounde when the accident took place at around 11 a.m near the central town of Eureka – around 120km west of the capital.

The ill-fated 20-wheel waggon had a captaincy to seat 600 passengers, but it was carrying 1,300 people. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Rescue workers reached at the site and pulled the bodies and injured from the debris of the train.

Most of the injured were shifted to a local hospital while some others were transported to Douala.

Many of the injured are said to be in extremely critical condition and casualty toll is likely to mount further.

Several people are reportedly trapped under the debris and operation is underway to recuse them.

Cameron’s President Paul Biya has expressed grief over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.