The start of New Year started us not far, and we’re all looking for new ways to reinvent ourselves. Some want to carve a new career; some want to get back into shape, but one thing we all want to do is look more stylish in 2017. For the fashion-forward, there isn’t a better time to use technology for fashion inspiration. Here are a few tips!

Pose

Pose encourages you to take photos of clothing and share it with your friends. Your friends are then able to give you feedback on your outfit and suggestions to make it better. The guys behind the app then select a group of influential stylists, called “Posers”, which includes the likes of Rachel Zoe and Coco Rocha. All in all, it’s an excellent way to develop fashion ideas and get useful feedback.

The Cools

It may sound like one of the latest pop groups, but The Cools is, in fact, a social shopping platform that shows you where all the cools get their clothes from – as if we need any encouragement to spend more money on clothes! It’s easy to use and makes it easy to discover new trends and develop your own ideas.

Lyst

Imagine Pinterest if it was dedicated entirely to the world of fashion. That’s what Lyst is. Not only can you share and discover ideas, but you can also follow some of the industry’s biggest names. It’s a bit tricky to get to grips with, but once you get the hang of it, it’s hard to beat. Cost: Free

ChicFeed

ChicFeed is possibly the best way to get Street Style from the best fashion photographers around. Photos come from the likes of The Sartorialist, Jak and Jill and Cherry Blossom Girl. The app is super easy to use and will change your life (well, maybe not your life, but your wardrobe).

Snapette

Snapette is ideal for fashion-loving photographers and allows users to share their eye candy with other like-minded people. It’s a bit like having a style book with everything you love in one place. But be warned, Snapette is exceptionally addictive.