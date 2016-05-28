5 Things That Will Accompany Mourinho at Old Trafford

When hit by the prospect of José Mourinho replacing Louis Van Gaal mid-way into the season, Manchester United fans were blatantly equivocal as to whether the special one would be a good fit for Manchester United.

While there was some uncertainty surrounding Mourinho’s ‘imminent’ arrival, the fans of the club were prepared to give the ex-Chelsea boss a chance even if it meant them experiencing short term success before a long-term replacement (possibly Giggs) takes over in the next couple of years.

At the moment, the Red Devils look set to move into the Mourinho era with Van Gaal’s time at the club being done and dusted. LVG had a rocky stint at United as he never actually seemed to get things right even though he was ever so close to bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

The managerial position has become more unforgiving than it was ten years ago due to the level of expectancy associated with managing the so-called Big Clubs. Most would say that LVG survived a little more time than he deserved but the outlook of things are far more complicated than that.

Mourinho is finally set to continue his longstanding rivalry from his La Liga days as Pep Guardiola will also be joining him in Manchester but on the Blue side.

What’s going to happen with Mourinho in Charge?