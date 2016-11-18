Recent news about Samsung Galaxy Note 7 catching fire has resulted in the worldwide recall of the smartphones. Fans who were eager to use Galaxy Note 7 are now looking for other options after the issue failed to resolve even after the replacement. No other device is as grand as the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but you can consider some of the top 5 alternatives that we picked out for you.

Here are the top 5 substitutes for Note 7 with fast performance, amazing display, impressive cameras, larger batteries, and a great user experience. Mobile prices in Pakistan are quite affordable, and from this list, you may be able to pick out your favourite smartphone device because Galaxy Note 7 is gone for good now!