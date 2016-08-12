Moeen AlI struck a magnificent century as England recovered from early crises to post 328 on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against Pakistan at the Oval.

Moeen, survived two drop catches to make 108 while Jonny Bairstow scored 55 and Chris Woakes 45 to resurrect the hosts after they had lost half of their team at 110.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan returned the figures of 5-68 to register his second five-for in the series.

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, who replaced Rahat Ali in the XI, ripped through England’s upper middle-order to finish with 3-93.

Pakistan, who need to win this game to level the series 2-2, reached 3-1 in three overs at stumps after losing opener Sami Aslam.

Aslam, who had struck majestic half-centuries during Pakistan’s 141-run loss in the third Test at Edgbaston, was trapped leg-before by fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Earlier, England suffered an early blow after opting to bat first, as Alex Hales was caught at square-leg by Yasir Shah off Mohammad Amir for 6.

Skipper Alastair Cook made 35 off 83 balls before being bowled out by pacer Sohail Khan.

The hosts had not yet recovered from the dismissal when Wahab struck twice in three balls to edge both Joe Root (26) and James Vince (1) to Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps.

Gary Ballance (55) also fell to Wahab shortly after completing his eighth Test fifty.

This time, Bairstow and Moeen combined to launch a remarkable recovery and added 103 runs for the sixth wicket.

Bairstow was caught at slip cordon off Amir early in the post-lunch session, but Moeen continued to build the innings in the company of Woakes.

Their 79-run partnership ended when Woakes was caught the behind at the stumps off Sohail, who also removed Stuart Broad and Steven Finn soon after.

Moeen brought in his third Test hundred off 140 deliveries before becoming England’s last man to be dismissed.

The left-hander, who hit 13 boundaries and two sixes in his enterprising knock, was caught at deep square leg off Sohail.