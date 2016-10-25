25 Martyred, 106 Injured as Terrorists Storm Police Traning Centre in Quetta

Quetta – At least 25 security personnel were killed and more than 106 others injured when three heavily-armed terrorists stormed a police training centre in Quetta on Monday night.

According to reports, the terrorists launched assault on New Sariab Police Training Collage, situated at Sariab Road, at around 9:30 PM.

Equipped with suicide jackets and guns and hand grenades, the terrorists entered in the hostel and took hostage several recruits.

Around the 500 recruits were present in the training centre at the time of attack.

A heavy contingent of Pakistan Army’s commandos, Frontier Corps (FC) and police personnel reached at the scene, cordoned off the area and launch an operation.

At least 10 personnel were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorists. One terrorist was also killed in the gun battle while two others blew themselves up.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals of the city, where a state of emergency was declared.

Some of the injured are said to be in extremely critical condition and death toll is likely to climb.

Speaking to media, chief of FC in Balochistan Major General Sher Afgan said that the attack was carried out by Al-Alimi faction of outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. Through the group itself hasn’t itself claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Israrullah Zehri and other political leaders have strongly condemned the attack.