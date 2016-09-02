13 Killed, 60 Injured in Mardan District Courts Attack

Mardan/Peshawar – At least 13 people including were killed and 60 others in two bomb blasts in District Courts here on Friday morning.

According to reports, an attacker first threw a hand grenade at the entry gate of the district and sessions court and then detonated his explosive-laden vest between the people.

Seven lawyers and two police personnel were among those killed in the bombing.

Security officials cordoned off the area following the attack and launched an investigation.

The injured were shifted to Mardan Medical Complex and Mardan District Hospital. Seven of the injured are said to be in critical condition, and the death toll is likely to rise.

Police sources said that bomber’s suicide vest contained around seven to eight kilogramme of explosives.

Pakistan Bar Council has announced to hold a nationwide strike and observe a ‘black day’ on Saturday in the wake of the attack.

The attack in Mardan’s district courts came hours later after security forces foiled a brazen attack in Peshawar’s Christian Colony, adjacent to Warsak Dam.

In a Twitter message, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Asim Saleem Bajwa said that four terrorists, equipped with automatic weapons and ammunition, launched the assault on Christian Colony at 5:50 today.

The security forces responded promptly into action and killed all four assailants in the counterattack.

A Lewis personnel and a civilian were also killed during the exchange of fire while six others sustained injuries, ISRP stated.

Meanwhile, Jamat-al-Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has claimed the responsibility of both Mardan and Peshawar attacks.

The group has also taken credit for several deadly attacks in the country, including of suicide bombing at Quetta’s Civil Hospital last month, which killed 70 people.