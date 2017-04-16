At least 100 people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others injured when a deadly explosion targeted a convoy of evacuees in Syrian city Aleppo on Saturday.

According to a UK-based anti-government monitoring group, the explosion targeted the people who were evacuated from the rebel-besieged towns Kefraya and Foua in Idlib province under a deal between the opposition fighters and the government.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the 70-bus convoy was targeted in Rashideen area on the outskirts of Aleppo when it was waiting to cross from rebel-held territory into the government-controlled city.

The buses caught fire after the blast, which resulted in high casualty toll. Several buses were completely destroyed in the bombing.

Syrian state television has confirmed the death of only 39 people while terming it a terrorist attack.

Government ally Hezbollah claimed that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber riding an explosive-laden car.

However, no group has yet claimed the responsliblty of the attack.

Over 400,000 people have been killed in Syria six years of conflict, which began with mass demonstrations against President Bashar al Assad before degenerating into the civil war.